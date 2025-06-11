PCSD opens new substation on the Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) opened its San Xavier Substation on the Westside Tuesday located on Valencia and Avenida Don Arturo.

The community expressed concerns over the safety in their neighborhood and PCSD took action.

The over 7,000-square-foot, $9 million facility has been about three to four years in the making, though the project began in early 2024.

It's a part of the Pima County Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), primarily funded by Certificate of Participation (COPS) funding.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says creating this substation represents a significant investment in public safety, and gets deputies closer to the area and population they need to serve.

“When you’re an hour away, how do you call that community policing?" Sheriff Nanos said.

He says the growth on this side of the county is tremendous, and PCSD wants to be more engaged with people who live on the Westside.

“We need to get beyond this ideology or thought that law enforcement is only for enforcement purposes. That’s not the case," said Sheriff Nanos.

PCSD Lt. Bill Farmer gave KGUN 9 a tour of the building and described what each room would be used for, from the drug evidence room to the briefing room.

“This is a temporary holding cell where we can maintain 24/7 observation of anybody who’s detained in there," Lt. Farmer described.

There is even a wall to honor their fallen deputies.

"It serves as a memorial for Tim Graham and then also for Rupert Hopkins, both who in the San Xavier District lost their lives committed to service," saidFarmer.

Albert Peña has lived on the Southwest side of town since he married his wife in 1988 and says having the PCSD substation next door makes him feel more secure.

“More safe because now I can hear sirens and with them being there, will help us with more response time for them to show up here in a minute’s notice," Peña said.

About 45 deputies will be housed in the substation.

Sheriff Nanos says the next phase for the PCSD is to see what technology is available to better serve their needs.