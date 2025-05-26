PCSD arrests man on DUI charges related to fatal pedestrian-involved crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash after a pedestrian was found dead on the road near Casino Del Sol.

The incident occurred Sunday night near Valencia Rd. and South Ignacio M. Baumea, just east of Camino Verde.

According to P.C.S.D., deputies responded to the scene and found the deceased pedestrian at around 10:35 p.m. in the San Xavier District.

Upon arriving at the scene, detectives determined the person had been in the roadway before they were hit by a 2010 Ford Focus.

They also reported that evidence suggested the pedestrian had been struck twice by a second vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Focus, 48-year-old Martin Lopez, called 9-1-1 after driving down the road, but did not stop at the scene. Lopez was suspected to be impaired, which led to detectives obtaining a search warrant.

Lopez was arrested and is facing charges for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Stop and Render Aid. He was booked into Pima County Jail.

P.C.S.D. has not released the name of the person involved in the incident as detectives are currently in the process of notifying the next of kin.

KGUN 9 will provide updates when more information becomes available.