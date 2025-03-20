PACC's Karen Karing Van offering free services on the road

Pima Animal Care Center’s (PACC) mobile medical unit, Karen's Karing Van, will be on the road visiting the Three Points area on Friday March 21 and Saturday March 22 offering free veterinary services.

It will be located at Robles Ranch Community Center on Ajo Hwy from 9 am to 4 pm, where PACC will be providing vaccines, wellness exams and microchips.

According to PACC, the vaccines available will be DHPP for dogs, FVRCP for cats, and rabies for both species.

These free services will be given up to 150 animals each day.

There will also be 80 slots available for spay and neuter.

Check-in will begin on Friday, March 21, at 7 a.m. The first 40 attendees that morning will receive surgery on Friday, and the next 40 will return for surgery on Saturday.

Kayleigh Murdock, PACC's Public Information Officer says dental work will not be part of the services.

She says the mobile unit targets areas that are in need.

“Of course we would like to be everywhere all the time, but we have to be really targeted with our services. So we’re really looking at zip codes, neighborhoods where we’re seeing a lot of pets come in, where we’re seeing a lot of need reflected in our intake data and going there to help as many pets as possible," Murdock said.

The event is first come first serve and is only for Pima County residents.

PACC asks that you please keep dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Murdock says Karen's Karing Van began in 2023 and was funded by their non-profit partner Friends of PACC.

Since the beginning of this year, the mobile unit has already spayed or neutered over 280 pets, as well as microchip or gave vaccines to 1,100 other pets.

If you would like to contribute and see more of these events, you can help by donating to Friends of Pacc.

To stay up to date when Karen's Karing Van is on the go, follow PACC's Facebook page.