PACC needs adopters and fosters after finding 20 cats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center needs fosters and adopters after the Animal Protection Services team after 20 sick cats were found from a single home on Tuesday.

The cats are showing common symptoms for cats after living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

“Large impounds of sick animals place incredible strain on shelter resources, including both the space and time it takes to care for these animals,” said PACC director Monica Dangler. “With both the shelter’s cat and dog kennels already full or near full, we need the community’s help to find homes for the pets in our shelter as soon as possible to free up resources for the newly arrived pets.”

Currently, PACC has 702 animals in its shelter, with dog kennels at critical capacity and cat kennels approaching capacity. Another 1,265 animals are currently living in foster care.

Pets adopted from PACC are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and with age-appropriate vaccinations. PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road with more information found at the PACC website.