PACC hosts 'Dog Days of Summer' this Saturday, biggest free adoption event of the year

Pima Animal Care Center's (PACC) biggest free adoption event of the year, "Dog Days of Summer," is this weekend.

On Saturday, July 12, all animals will be free to adopt during the event. PACC is extending its hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to give people more time to meet the animals and hopefully find their forever friend.

PACC will have special festivities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. which include kids games, activities, and raffles for gift cards donated from local businesses:



Baja Café

Beyond Bread

Bookman's

Antigone Books.

Biggie Boy BBQ and Cody Coyote Kettle Corn will be on site selling refreshments.

Kayleigh Murdock, PACC's public information officer, tells KGUN summer is a stressful time of year for the shelter, especially after the Fourth of July. Right now, the shelter is housing over 500 animals.

All animals adopted from PACC are microchipped, spayed/neutered with up-to-date vaccinations and have lifelong access to low-cost care through Friends Pet Clinic.

All adopted dogs from the Dog Days of Summer event will leave with a dog life jacket for swimming and tennis balls. All adopted cats will go home with a new blanket as supplies last.

A $20 licensing fee may apply for adult dogs living in Pima County.

PACC is located on the Westside at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.