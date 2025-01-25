New mural on Westside at Camp Cooper from renowned artist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vibrant new mural is coming to life at Camp Cooper on Tucson’s westside, adding a burst of creativity and color to the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning.

The mural, painted by renowned local artist Joe Pagac, depicts desert animals as campers, blending art with the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

Camp Cooper, run by the University of Arizona, is an environmental education hub where schools bring students on day trips to learn about the desert ecosystem.

Pagac’s artwork is designed to enhance the experience at the camp.

"For me, all my art is about finding appreciation for the desert, for animals, for nature," Pagac said. "I always try to make them fun and bright and uplifting—something that makes people smile when they walk by."

The staff at Camp Cooper believe the mural perfectly complements their mission.

"Adding something like this to our new facilities really does highlight the work that we do," they shared.

The mural, which is expected to be completed in about a week, will further add to Pagac’s artistic legacy across Tucson.

His work is featured in various locations throughout the city, and his next project is already lined up—a mural of a saguaro cactus on the 11th floor of the Transamerica Building downtown.