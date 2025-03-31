New local shops open for business at the MSA Annex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three new local shops have arrived in the MSA Annex at the Mercado District this year: La Bella Luna Boutique, Desierto Books and Ortense.

Arianna Luna opened La Bella Luna Boutique about two months ago.

She helped run a store called The Underestimated City (TUC) for 12 years prior with a business partner and finally had the opportunity to start her own.

“It means a lot to me to be able to grow up here and come into this new developed area and be able to represent myself as well as Tucson girls that aspire to be just like me,” said Luna.

She says her shop has items for just about anyone.

"So you'll find things from simple t-shirts to cute boots, hats, jewelry. I have just about everything you can think of," said Luna. "A lot of fun accessories, just things you can poke fun at, daily reminders, horoscope sayings and stuff like that."

Luna goes beyond selling merchandise, allowing other local artists in her space.

"Just being able to provide the space for other mujeres, just other people in general. I'm always about community so I wanted to use my platform to help others as well," said Luna.

She even gives customers a chance to create their own look with a Do It Yourself (DIY) station.

"So we do a build your own trucker hat station. It goes with purses, jackets, hats, and so we have a lot of different patches and I make it on site, so everyone can be their own designer. I can always give my two cents but you know, I make it come to life." Luna said.

Luna also hosts community and monthly events, but the big annual one during Hispanic Heritage Month is a two-day event called Cultura & Chicano Vibez Festival.

This year it will be held on September 27-28.

It's a free, family-friendly event that celebrates Tucson's rich Chicano heritage through car shows, fashion shows, live performances, and local vendors.

She says it not only showcases the culture, but also strengthens community bonds, supports the local businesses in the district, and gives back to those in need.

"We are with Casa Maria, a local soup kitchen and so they are our fiscal sponsor and all the donations goes back to the soup kitchen, as well as physical things. So canned food, blankets, clothing, all of the above," Luna explained.

Luna says she is taking sign-ups for vendors for the monthly events and the upcoming festival, and if anyone is interested in sponsoring, please reach out to her.

Right next door to La Bella Luna Boutique is Desierto Books, a store where you can find new, used, rare, and copacetic vinyl records.

The store just had it's soft opening about a week ago and is looking to have their grand opening sometime in mid-April.

Owner, Cheron Taylor, says it's a bookstore with a southwestern spirit.

“Even though we carry books across all genres, art and photography, history, music, literature, the through line is kind of our love for landscape," Taylor said.

She said she's been in the book business for 25 years and this store is special because it sets itself apart from others.

"We definitely have an identity and a feel, and the books do that. So that's what's great, letting the books speak for us and letting the books create the space," Taylor said.

She says if you have any unwanted books, she'll be happy to take them off your hands.

"So if you've got lightly loved books that you'd like to find a new home for, we are always buying collections," Taylor added.

Taylor says she chose to bring her business to the west side in the Mercado District because it's magical.

"I mean, at the foot of Tumamoc and A Mountain, and just surrounded by the landscape and the fact that there's a very community, low-key, casual feel to the Annex. It's integrated with the landscape. You know, you come here and there's rabbits running around and lizards and desert toads, and it's amazing," Taylor said. "So it just felt organically like the right fit, and we were grateful to be able to make it into the neighborhood and find the spot."

Taylor hopes her store is a place for people to come hang out, be comfortable, get to enjoy some readings, signings and other events that celebrate our Sonoran landscape.

In the summer around August, she plans on unveiling a fall calendar.

Ortense, another recent addition to the MSA Annex, sells vintage and second-hand goods.

Katherine Mendoza, owner of Ortense, says her products are known for their eye for quality fabrics.

"Silk, cotton, leather, just high quality anything, I'll take it in," Mendoza said. "Boots, clothing, men's and women's, jeans, and textiles as well."

She says the store is named after her grandma Hortensia for good reason.

“No one could pronounce her name, so she would just say just call me Ortense and that's kinda how it came to be, and she very much influences my style here. She was great 70s flair, but also a sort of nod to Mexican heritage and so I try to bring that all to life here," Mendoza said.

Claire Tobias is a ceramicist and sells her pieces in Ortense as well.

"What I do is hands grifito, so what that means is hand carved pieces out of colorful slip that I paint onto the pieces. So they're very interesting and a lot of nature scenes and people scenes on them. And Catherine found me on Instagram and kind of wrote me right in and it's really cool to have a home for the arts," Tobias said.

She does it all in the Sonoran Desert.

Mendoza says bringing her business to the MSA Annex was a great choice.

"What was really important, especially post pandemic for me, was making sure that I found a space that was welcoming and warm for everyone, and I feel like that is embodied here the MSA Annex," Mendoza explained.

According to Kira Dixon-Weinstein, MSA Annex Managing Director, says more stores are on the way to the Mercado District this year.

"Probably closer to May we have an artist coming in. She's a ceramicist so she creates all the ceramics that are in, plus clothing and paintings," Dixon-Weinstein said.

She says there's also a nail salon, bakery, Herbert's Deli, Japanese head spa, and eventually a facial place coming soon as well.

"We curate so that there's a good mix, so that there's kind of something for everybody, and a variety that works together. We consider ourselves a public market district so more is more," says Dixon-Weinstein.

She says it's nice to see how much the community really shows up for each other.

"It's welcoming to all. So we have a lot of different other festivals, we have the farmer's market, we have the night market, the flea market series, the Holiday Bazaar," says Dixon-Weinstein.

A new building called The Bautista, soon-to-be largest addition to the Mercado District, is currently being constructed that will add 12 more local shops by January of next year.

By then the district will have close to 60 small locally-owned businesses, according to Dixon-Weinstein. There are currently 37.

The local shops in The Bautista will be ground level and residential apartments will be in the floors above.

It will have underground parking, a paseo connecting it to the rest of the Mercado District, and a park, all along the Santa Cruz River.

If interested in renting one of the commercial spaces, you can email info@mercadodistrict.com.