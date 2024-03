TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, a mountain lion was spotted in the Starr Pass residential area, likely coming from the Tucson Mountains.

In a tweet, Arizona Game and Fish said most of these animals are not aggressive and usually leave neighborhoods after a short time.

No other sightings have been reported at this time.

The department asks the community to report any observations by calling (623) 236-7201 to help track the mountain lions' movement and behavior.