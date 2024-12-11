Watch Now
"Mi calle es su calle": Coffee shop on wheels in the Westside

Local family has been serving cups of coffee on the road since 2017
Robert Ramirez and his two daughters Celisa and Briana are the brains of the operation. After going on a trip to Alaska in 2015 and being inspired by one of the shops, Calle Coffee was born in 2017.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Caffeine on wheels. A true family grind you can find on the roads of Tucson.

What started out as an idea from a family trip to Alaska in 2015 eventually brewed into Calle Coffee in 2017.

Robert Ramirez and his two daughters Celisa Ramirez and Briana Fontenot are the brains of the operation, but Ramirez says it was Celisa who had the idea of going mobile.

Ramirez says they serve the true meaning of 'Mi calle es su calle,' which translates to 'my street is your street.'

“We meet a lot of nice people so that’s probably one of the better perks about having a coffee shop," Ramirez says.

You can't miss the bright teal truck located on Ajo Highway right next to the Speedway Gas station Monday through Friday mornings from 6:30 - 11 a.m., as long as they aren't hosting events.

To stay up to date with Calle Coffee's next destination and to take a look at the drink menu, you can follow the family business on Facebook or Instagram.

