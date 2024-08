TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Tucson Police, officers responded to reports of a person with gunshot trauma at the 4700 block of S. Landing Way, near West Irvington Road and I-19.

Upon arrival, an adult man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited but according to T.P.D. there are no suspects in custody, no suspects are outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing.