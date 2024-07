TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after a shooting on the Westside.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Tucson police responded to a report of a shooting near W. Ajo Way and S. Mission Road.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details remain limited at this time. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.