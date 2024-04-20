Man dead after being hit by car on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was hit and killed by a car Friday night when crossing the street near West Saint Mary's Road and North Shawnee Avenue.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a serious injury collision around 10 p.m. and found 59-year-old Reyes Dorame dead at the scene.

The media release stated the driver of the car — a 23-year-old man — cooperated with the police investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Detectives found illegal narcotics in Dorame's possession but have not yet determined if he was impaired at the time of the accident.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.