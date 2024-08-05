Man dead after an altercation in a Westside neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead after an altercation in a Westside neighborhood on August 3, 2024.

According to Tucson police, 46-year-old Michael Perez exited his home on W. Yavapai Street and entered another residence unexpectedly.

The homeowner arrived at the same time, confronted Perez, and asked him to leave.

After Perez ignored several requests to leave, a physical altercation ensued, during which Perez lost consciousness and never regained it.

Tucson police and the Tucson Fire Department arrived at the home, found Perez unresponsive, and began life-saving measures.

Perez was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.