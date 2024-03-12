Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismWestside News

Actions

Man arrested on suspicion of Northside armed robberies

Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
KGUN 9
Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 14:41:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection with Northside armed robberies reported back in January.

37-year-old Jesse Guinane now faces several charges: two felony counts of armed robbery, one count of felony tampering, and one count of felony burglary.

On January 27, two elderly people called in for help after they said they were robbed at gunpoint near McCain Loop in Tucson Mountain Park.

Detectives were able to find the vehicle involved in the robbery and determined Guinane was the driver, according to a news release from PCSD.

They also carried out a search warrant at his property and found some of the victims' stolen property and the gun used in the incident.

Guinane now sits in the Pima County jail.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park

Find the stories in your neighborhood