Man arrested on suspicion of Northside armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection with Northside armed robberies reported back in January.

37-year-old Jesse Guinane now faces several charges: two felony counts of armed robbery, one count of felony tampering, and one count of felony burglary.

On January 27, two elderly people called in for help after they said they were robbed at gunpoint near McCain Loop in Tucson Mountain Park.

Detectives were able to find the vehicle involved in the robbery and determined Guinane was the driver, according to a news release from PCSD.

They also carried out a search warrant at his property and found some of the victims' stolen property and the gun used in the incident.

Guinane now sits in the Pima County jail.