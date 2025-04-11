Latino Pride Celebration coming to the Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The MSA Annex in the Mercado District is hosting the first Latino Pride Festival on the Westside, where you can expect a lot of entertainment.
MSA Annex Managing Director Kira Dixon-Weinstein says this is the first time a Phoenix promoter is bringing the event to Tucson.
“They have several musical acts lined up, food vendors, drag performances, drink specials. It should be like a great party," Dixon-Weinstein said.
They are expecting hundreds of people to come and celebrate.
Dixon-Weinstein says the event will take place Saturday, April 12 from 3-9 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.
You can find the link to get tickets here.
Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
