Latino Pride Celebration coming to the Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The MSA Annex in the Mercado District is hosting the first Latino Pride Festival on the Westside, where you can expect a lot of entertainment.

MSA Annex Managing Director Kira Dixon-Weinstein says this is the first time a Phoenix promoter is bringing the event to Tucson.

“They have several musical acts lined up, food vendors, drag performances, drink specials. It should be like a great party," Dixon-Weinstein said.

They are expecting hundreds of people to come and celebrate.

Dixon-Weinstein says the event will take place Saturday, April 12 from 3-9 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

You can find the link to get tickets here.