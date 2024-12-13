Kids in the Westside have a new place to play in John F. Kennedy Park

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What started out as a plan is now a completed project.

A new playground for kids to enjoy at John F. Kennedy Park off Ajo Way and La Cholla Blvd.

Jasmine Chan, Tuscon Parks and Recreation Capital Planning Administrator says the park improvement plan began in 2018 and the residents played a big part in the design.

"This was the playground option the community voted for. It has a rock climbing wall, a large slide and then we got a shorter slide," says Chan.

The over $300 thousand project also comes with safety features.

“Really great shade structure over here, getting the rubberized surfacing as well that’s nice for play for the kiddos.”

Gerardo Rodriguez was at the park with his 3-year-old granddaughter and says they've been waiting to visit the new amenity for quite some time.

“We’ve come everyday since they’ve been building. She couldn’t wait till it finally opened and look at her having fun.”

Chan says the funding came from bonds and grants.

"This has been funded from proposition 407, the parks and connections bond that was approved by voters in 2018," explains Chan.

The renovations of Kennedy Park are still ongoing.

Construction on a dog park close to the playground will begin by January.

“We’ll be fencing in some of the ramadas over there, existing ramadas so they’ll be nice shady areas to stay and enjoy the desert scenery, have your dogs off leash.”

Residents can expect to bring their furry friends to the new dog park by next April.

Chan says there are even more projects to come within the next few years.

"We have a splash pad that's going next to the Kennedy Pool. We also have a few more ball fields coming along. A new walking path, renovation of different court services, softball fields," Chan continues.

You can learn more about the renovations here.

