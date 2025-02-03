Investigation underway after death of Pima County inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Around 2:50 a.m., corrections officers with the Pima County Sheriff's Department reported an injured inmate, 41-year-old Emmanuel Ramirez, at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex Detox Unit.

Ramirez was arrested on Jan. 31 for multiple warrants and a drug paraphernalia charge and was booked into PCSDADC.

According to PCSD, Ramirez was reportidly involved in an altercation within the housing unit with another inmate.

Ramirez was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Further detail are limited and the investigation is ongoing.