Happening this weekend: Fundraiser for Veterans with PTSD

2nd Annual Iron Horse Mustang Poker Run
AMVETS Post 770
Band performing at last year's Iron Horse Mustang Poker Run event.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 10, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, April 13, AMVETS Riders and Basecamp for Veterans will be hosting their Second Annual Iron Horse Mustang Poker Runto benefit Veterans with PTSD or a traumatic brain injury.

The motorcycle run will start at AMVETS Post 770, 3015 S. Kinney Road.

Sign up begins at 11a.m. and the last bike out will be at 1p.m. The donation fee is $20 per biker and $10 per rider.

The last stop will be at White Stallion Ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road. where a party will take place featuring a live band. A $5 donation is asked for attendees that did not participate in the poker run.

AMVETS Riders said proceeds from the event will go toward paying for Veterans and their families to spend a week at White Stallion Ranch, where they will receive equine therapy.

