Golf tournament raises $28,000 for veterans organizations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Swinging for a cause.

The Splash 3 Foundation Veteran Charities Golf Tournament teed off Friday morning at the Club at Starr Pass on the Westside.

180 people from across the country grabbed their clubs for a game of golf all to help raise money for veteran organizations in Tucson.

The Splash 3 Foundation is a non-profit focused on giving to charities who need some extra help.

The over $28,000 raised from the golf tournament benefits Esperanza - A fresh start for homeless veterans and Healing Arizona Veterans.

Esperanza provides housing, social services, programs, and transportation ​to assist a veteran’s transition ​into everyday life​.

Healing Arizona Veterans uses donations to sponsor the treatment of post-911 military veterans suffering from combat-related Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The president of the Splash 3 Foundation Cesar Rodriguez, also a veteran, says giving back is a big deal.

“There’s a lot of veterans that need our help. There are a lot of veterans that are doing very well. We gotta close that gap,” Rodriguez said.

Jeffery Scott with Esperanza who served in the Army for 14 years and toured in Afghanistan, says the organization helped him get back on his feet and now being on the other end assisting is special.

“And it also shows the existing ones that are in the program that you can succeed you know? This isn’t the end for you. You know? Just gotta be resilient," says Scott.

Daniel Hill, an Air Force veteran who fought in Oman and Qatar in the second Bush Operation Enduring Freedom after 9/11, also went through Esperanza’s program and says he’s happy to be making a positive impact.

“I’m able to give back and there’s a lot of fulfillment in that, in giving," says Hill.

Scott says the funds benefiting Esperanza will help them update their facilities and bring in more food for the veterans.

Over 200 toys were donated by the golfers to three other charities, Operation Warm Heart, Miracle En El Barrio, and Zion City Christmas Mall.

If you would like to participate in future events, you can stay updated here.

