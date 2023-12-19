Watch Now
Four residents, two dogs displaced by fire on Tucson's Westside

Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Four residents and two dogs were displaced by a fire at a home on Tucson's west side Tuesday morning.

Tucson Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at around 8:48 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of West Pueblo Vista, near South Mission Road and West Starr Pass Boulevard.

The first engine on the scene reported heavy black smoke from the rear of the home, the post said. The fire was under control by 9:18 a.m., but caused significant damage to the rear section of the structure, the post said.

No injuries were reported.

