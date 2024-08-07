Former jail converted into new cooling center to bring relief to Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A building that was used as a minimum facility jail was shut down due to the pandemic in 2020 is now being used as a cooling center.

Summertime in Tucson can mean experiencing 100 degree days for multiple days in a row. Cooling centers are just one way Pima County tries to help people in the community.

But, recent monsoons have also been causing problems for people. Pima County is aware that there are many different reasons why people might need to utilize these cooling centers.

“It’s not just monsoons… it’s microbursts, it’s tornadoes that have been popping up a little bit here and there, and so there’s lot’s of vulnerable community members that would benefit from a safe place to go,” said Kate Vesely, Director of Pima County Justice Services.

Vesely also acknowledges the past use of the building, but explains “don’t be deterred that it’s a former jail facility, if anything, be curious! Come in and see the vibe we’re trying to put out there now.”

The new cooling center is located at 1801 S. Mission Road and will be open seven days a week. It has chairs, restrooms and water fountains for those wanting to stop by for some relief.

This is now the 40th cooling center in Pima County that is available for people to use.

