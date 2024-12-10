Food donations needed to help more than 1,500 animals in PACC

During this season of giving, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is in desperate need of food donations.

Laura O'Brien, Friends of PACC operations manager says there are about 500 dogs and 90 cats in the shelter, and over 800 dogs and 500 cats in foster care.

Friends of PACC is the official nonprofit fundraising partner to PACC and it provides additional funding to help the shelter with their food needs, but it’s not enough.

“We are looking for dry dog food, dry cat food, wet dog food, and wet cat food, even treats," O'Brien says.

Any brand of food will be accepted.

If you feel you cannot take care of your pet due to financial reasons, Friends of PACC can also give you food and supplies to take home.

"Members of the public are coming to PACC and they are going home with food instead of surrendering their pet," O'Brien continues.

O'Brien says Pima County is an animal-loving community and seeing everyone come together is special.

"It's so amazing to see everybody come through and help out the animals in need, especially during the holidays. The animals are here in the shelter looking for their forever homes, so we just want to make them as comfortable as we can, and one of the big things is filling their tummies," O'Brien says.

If you would like to help the animals in need and donate, you can view their wishlist, donate money, or drop off food at the shelter.