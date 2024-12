TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a trash truck fire Sunday afternoon at the Environmental Services yard near Park Avenue and Ajo Way.

Crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m., and Battalion 1 arrived on the scene six minutes later. Firefighters found a compressed natural gas truck on fire and quickly brought the situation under control by 2:24 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.