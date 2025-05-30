Find your new best friend at PACC and adopt for free

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering free adoptions on all dogs and puppies for one week only.
PACC has 517 dogs in their care and recently seen 40-50 new dogs come into the shelter every single day.
They are in great need for people who can adopt or foster any dog.
If you adopt or foster a dog that weight 40 lbs or more, you get a $25 credit to PACC's Central Pet store for pet supplies.
The free adoption will go through Thursday June 5.
All pets adopted from PACC are spayed, neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and now get lifelong access to low-cost vet care through the Friends of PACC Pet Clinic.
Check out the animals in the shelter and choose your new furry friend.
——
Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE