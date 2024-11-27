Eyes in the Sky: Drones find illegal dumping in Three Points

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — Three Points is a census-designated place (CDP) in Pima County. It's also a place that appears to be an illegal dumping site for many people.

"Instead of spending the money to go to the local dumpster, they just figure they come out here with their truck and dump it and it's all done. That’s not the way society works," said Warren Simpson.

Athena Kehoe Piles of trash in Three Points.

Simpson is a volunteer with the UAV Trash Hunters. They are in the works of becoming a nonprofit organization.

"This is turning into a health problem. If there's a fire out here, it would be a major problem," said Robert Steinbach. He has been a resident of Three Points for the past four years and volunteers with UAV Trash Hunters.

Gilbert Fimbres is the founder of UAV Trash Hunters. They use drones to see where large amounts of trash are being dumped. From there, volunteers will go to those areas to clean it up.

They have received donations which has helped tremendously, Steinbach said. Rolling Edge Operations and Hughes Sanitation Services have both donated dumpsters to help the UAV Trash Hunters.

I reached out to Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) about the illegal dumping in Three Points.

“In order for us to meet the burden of proof to prosecute these individuals we need to find at least three pieces of evidence with their name on it, the same name on it. If that is the case then we will pursue an enforcement action against them," said Nick Weigel, Code Enforcement Manager.

Weigel is aware of the mass illegal dumping taking place in Three Points. He recommended people set up cameras nearby if possible. If someone is dumping trash illegally, Weigel says to try and take note of their car and license plate number.

“If we don’t have any evidence on who actually did it, unfortunately, the responsibility goes back to that property owner.” Weigel also said if they discover who dumped the trash they give them up to five days to clean it up. If it's still there after that time period, violators can be fined up to $500 a day until it is picked up.

Athena Kehoe UAV Trash Hunter volunteer flying drone to find piles of trash.

“Very saddening and disheartening. People know we’re out here now patrolling this area and they’re just gonna come out here and dump this. Like, why?” Steinbach said as he discovered a new pile of trash this morning on the site.

But, the group of volunteers appreciates the people that thank them for their work. "We didn't expect to get this much love and support from the community. It's phenomenal," Steinbach said.

UAV Trash Hunters are in need of donations like trash bags, gloves, rakes, anything that could help them clean up the area. If you're interested in volunteering, you can reach out at uavtrashhunters@gmail.com.

To report illegal dumping, contact local law enforcement or fill out an online form with PDEQ.