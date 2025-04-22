Enjoy yourself at El Mariachi Canta Competition Wednesday on Tucson's Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is making its way to the Westside.
It's five days of events, with the first day being El Mariachi Canta Vocal Competition at the MSA Annex on Wed. April 23 at 6 p.m.
It’s a competition where 3rd-8th grade, high school, and open community finalists will be showing off their skills and battling it out to take home bragging rights.
Kira Dixon-Weinstein, Mercado District Managing Director, says hundreds of people are expected to come out and support.
"A lot of families come out to watch their loved ones perform, so it’s a great way to have the community come out and participate," says Dixon-Weinstein.
Everyone is invited to support and watch the students perform, as well as enjoy an evening of food and fun.
You can purchase tickets here.
Children seven and under are free.
Additional events for the conference include:
- Student Showcase Concert - Thursday, April 24
- Espactacular concert - Friday, April 25
- Fiesta de Garibaldi - Saturday, April 26
- Mariachi Mass - Sunday, April 27
Details on the additional concerts is available at the Tucson International Mariachi Conference Facebook page.
