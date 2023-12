Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating a body found on Tucson's west side last week.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at around 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 3000 block of West Dakota Street, near South Cardinal Avenue and West Drexel Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a body with signs of trauma. The homicide unit responded to gather evidence, conduct interviews and process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.