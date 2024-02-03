Deadly officer-involved shooting on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 is following a deadly officer-involved shooting on Tucson's Westside Friday evening.

Just after 8:15 p.m. on February 2, Tucson Police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight between a man and a woman that involved a gun being fired at 350 North Silverbell Road.

When TPD arrived, the woman was able to get away without injury, and the suspect had gone back into the home. Officers evacuated several nearby residences as the Special Weapons and Tactics Team arrived to the scene. Officers say before they were able to communicate with the suspect he came out of him home with a long gun.

Officers identified themselves and ordered the suspect to put his hands up. When he did not comply with commands TPD officer fired their weapons, hitting the suspect. First aid was immediately given, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated to take over the criminal investigation of the incident. Members from TPD's Office of Professional Standards will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.