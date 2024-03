TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A heads-up for anyone driving on the Westside later this week.

City crews are treating the surface of Greasewood Rd. from Ironwood Hill Dr. to Speedway.

On Thursday, March 21st, they plan to close the northbound lane. On Friday, March 22nd, they'll shut down the southbound lane...meaning each of those days you'll need to find a different route.

Next week they'll be repainting each day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but the work should wrap up by the end of the month.