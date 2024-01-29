City asks for input on improvements to Westside's John F. Kennedy Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson wants to hear what you think about the upcoming work at John F. Kennedy Park.

The city plans to add a new dog park along with some other upgrades.

They held a meeting this weekend to give people a chance to weigh in about what's to come.

Jasmine Chan, who's in charge of capital planning and development for the city's Parks and Rec Department, says the community has been pretty clear about what everyone wants.

"There's some commentary around preserving the vegetation here and that is currently the plan," Chan said. "But maybe adding a couple more trees in to have it shaded...so having an extra space for folks to be able to keep sight lines on their dog but stay in the shade."

If you missed the meeting, you still have time to fill out the city's online survey here.