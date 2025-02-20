Christopher Columbus Park renamed to honor Tohono O’odham educator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Say goodbye to Christopher Columbus Park and hello to Danny Lopez Park.

The Tucson City Council voted on the change Wednesday.

The park is located on N. Silverbell road just north of the Pima Animal Care Center on the Westside.

Former University of Arizona student Azul Navarrete-Valera spearheaded the renaming effort of Christopher Columbus Park beginning in 2020, saying it was time to re-indigenize that land by having it named after Danny Lopez, a Tohono O’odham educator and mentor.

Navarrete-Valera said it took her whole college career to help make this happen, including getting hundreds of signatures for the petition, but she wouldn't change a thing.

“It was a dream come true. You know this has been going on for five years so to finally have this park renamed and have it unanimously renamed as well, it was such a beautiful moment. I did get teary eyed. I noticed the family did,” said Navarrete-Valera.

She calls Lopez a local hero to Tucson and Native American communities.

“He spread all of his knowledge of O'odham culture to not only Tucson, but the generations that we’re growing in this urban land,” said Navarrete-Valera

Lopez’s wife Florence and his daughter were present for the vote, as well as other members of the tribe and supporters.

Florence says she was married to Danny for 45 years until he passed away in October of 2008.

She says her husband was special in so many ways.

“He was a quiet man. He was a humble man. He was a serious man but sometimes would have dry jokes that would make everybody laugh. He was a happy person. He enjoyed what he did,” said Florence Lopez.

She says she was surprised when she found out about the nomination, and she feels this honor is not just for Danny but the entire O’odham community.

“He was a people person. He wanted to educate everybody on tradition, dances, language,” adds Florence. “We’re losing our language and he stressed that everybody should learn how to talk O’odham cause it’s our identification, our language.”

She says he never wanted to be in the spotlight, he just wanted to do his work.

Florence says the name change feels right because the tribe’s ancestors roamed this land and hunted on the mountain that Tucsonans call Mount Lemmon.

“It’s still our land but we’re sharing it,” says Florence.

Navarrete-Valera says this $10,000 campaign wouldn’t be possible without the support of Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz and Ward 3 Council Member Kevin Dahl, who are covering the expenses.