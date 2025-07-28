Back to school event offers free haircuts and school supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s that time where everyone is getting ready to go back to school and Ascension Dynasty Barber Shop is helping parents with the costs.

Ascension Dynasty, located at 1150 N Silverbell Road, is giving back to the community with its 4th Annual Back-to-School Event on Sunday.

Nicole Renae, Ascension Dynasty owner, says over 14 barbers and stylists will be giving free haircuts to boys and girls ages five to 18 until 6 p.m.

The haircuts will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

They are also handing out free backpacks filled with school supplies.

Renae said it's all about supporting one another and lending a helping hand to those in need.

“I think we have a talent, and there’s a lot of kids out there that don’t get to experience that talent, that don’t get to experience haircuts maybe before back to school. More importantly, we’ve all been at school where there’s students or friends who don’t even get to have a backpack," Renae said.

"So we’re privileged enough. We work very hard. We can have the extra cash. We can get the community together more importantly. You can see all the backpacks behind me and then us, to bless the kids.”

She says backpacks were donated from big businesses, clients, family, and friends.

"Anyone that was willing to help us out even with some paper, pencils, backpacks alone," Renae said.

Renae said there are over 300 backpacks, and if there are any left over, she will donate them to elementary schools and high schools.

Each child getting a haircut will be automatically put in a raffle to receive an Xbox Series S with a headset and controller, as well as school supplies.

Two Amazon Fire 7 Tablets are also part of the raffle.