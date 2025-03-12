ASU students learn how social policy impacts communities on both sides of the border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson-based Arizona State University (ASU) social work students took a trip to the US-Mexico border March 7-10 in partnership with Frontera de Cristo, engaging with migrants and learning how they can better serve their own communities.

A total of eight students and two facilitators traveled to Douglas, AZ and crossed the border to Agua Prieta, Mexico.

The purpose was to build their awareness of how social policy impacts communities on both sides of the border.

Anna Hall, a social work master's student, says the difference between each side of the border was drastic.

"When we were on the U.S. side of the border, it's very barren you could say. There's lots of trash, broken bottles from people throwing bottles at the border patrol agents. There's like no paved road, it's dirt. There's a cemetery and then there's barbed wire everywhere and in the barbed wire, some of it is falling down. It's from where people had started to come across, and maybe they were caught, or they fell and got wrapped up in it, and their clothing is still in the barbed wire," Hall explained. "And then the second we walked across the border and you turn around and look at the wall from the Mexico side, they have these beautiful murals that they've painted on the wall."

She says it’s beautiful but also so unbelievably heartbreaking at the same time.

"It's beautiful, because the people there have persevered. They're resilient. They show that these are our friends, and they still have hope. They hope that they can continue to be part of the United States and have a prosperous life, whether that is in Mexico or in the U.S. The Border prevents some of them from working, going to school, even going to the grocery store, you know?" Hall said. "But it's, you know, the murals, I want to say the murals aren't just for artists to display their work. They all have a theme of migration. So you see lots of butterflies, there's whales and birds and the sky."

Hall says one reason she wants to pursue a career in social work is because she has had personal experiences with social workers and the foster system that helped her be able to accomplish things in life and change her life trajectory.

"So that's kind of where I'm trying to go, is to help people be able to pursue an education because I think a lot of opportunities come from them being able to get an education," Hall said.

Heather Voelkel, ASU assistant teaching professor and Tucson program coordinator, has been leading this trip for four years and says she hopes to create a generation of social workers who support and advocate for people in need.

“Who sort of have a fire in their belly to connect, working with individuals and changing the world, like changing our community. To be a voice for people who don't necessarily have a voice," said Voelkel.

During the trip, students were able to talk with migrants at the shelter who have been stuck there for seven months.

Hall said the shelter can house more than 110 people, but right now there's only a woman and her son.

"They were from like a southern state in in Mexico, and there was a lot of organized crime that was happening. And she was really, really worried for the safety of her son. There was threats that they were going to take him. And so she decided, because some of her other family members had already sought asylum in the United States, she was going to go as well," Hall said. "But then once she started to get up here, they were no longer taking applications for asylum, and so she's been just stuck. She can't go back, can't go forward."

Since the Trump administration took over, Agua Prieta's shelter hasn't seen as many migrants as years past.

"I've seen this huge evolution of what it looks like at the border and depending on who's the president and what new policies just got enacted. Each trip, like every semester looks totally different. Even a year ago, we would go to the Migrant Resource Center and the place would be overflowing. Whereas this time we went down and it was just empty and people are really scared," Voelkel said. "A lot of the policies have been dehumanizing."

Voelkel says building walls is not a real solution to the problem.

"It is as we look at these murals, like people, animals, everybody historically migrates, and migration is not a crime. We need policy that is just and is equitable," Voelkel adds. "Our economy actually relies on migrant workers. So basically, I think it's mostly an analysis of the current system that we have set up is not working."

She says there is such a big misconception that the U.S. is being invaded by bad people.

"They're rapists. They're taking all of our jobs, when the reality is, year after year, I meet moms who are desperate to be able to protect their children, and dads who want to be able to provide for their families and kids who have been kidnapped and have been threatened and are alone in this big world trying to figure out. Like where can I be safe? And it feels like all the messages that we're getting are not really what's happening," Voelkel said.

The students also walked through the desert to experience the journey migrants make everyday.

"While we were there, it was kind of cold, except when the sun came out, it was really hot, and I was in long pants. I was wearing boots. I had a sweater on, but I started to get hot and I ended up taking it off. But the closer we got to the border wall, the grass was as tall as I am, and it was sharp, so then it started cutting up my arms," Hall stated.

They also volunteered at agencies, learning how to garden and worked with students who are part of a Children's Enrichment Center in Agua Prieta.

“So we spent a whole afternoon working with the kids, sort of talking about the importance of the environment, as well as you know, showing them how to play soccer," Voelkel said.

Some of the agencies and organizations the students visited and learned about were Dougla Prieta Women’s Cooperative Center, which empowers women through education, the Migrant Resource Center, the Centro de Atención al Migrante Exodus, which offers first aid and shelter to immigrants, and CATPSIC, an addiction treatment and recovery support center.

Hall says the resource centers in Agua Prieta are very close-knit. She wants to bring that to Tucson.

“We do have some really great resources and organizations and agencies but they don’t communicate. They don’t communicate with each other. I think that there’s a way for us to become more connected so we can serve more people and have longer lasting results for the resources we do provide to people," Hall said.

Hall will be graduating with her master's degree in social work in August 2025.

Each student on this trip pays their own way, $500 each, which includes room and board.

"Also a percentage goes to support all of the different agencies that we work with in Agua Prieta," Voelkel mentioned.

The next group of students will visit Agua Prieta in October.