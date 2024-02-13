2 found dead on Westside from supposed murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriffs Department responded to a report of a suspicious death in the area of North Blacktail Road.

Deputies arrived to find 18-year-old Daniel Kellogg and 39- year-old, John Kellogg dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies have been able to determine that the two men had not been seen since January 26th, 2024. They also located a revolver near where the 2 men were found.

At this time it is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Information is limited at this time, and it is under active investigation. Stay with KGUN9 for more information as it is released.