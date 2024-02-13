Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismWestside News

Actions

2 found dead on Westside from supposed murder-suicide

Crime Scene
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:31 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 22:31:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriffs Department responded to a report of a suspicious death in the area of North Blacktail Road.

Deputies arrived to find 18-year-old Daniel Kellogg and 39- year-old, John Kellogg dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies have been able to determine that the two men had not been seen since January 26th, 2024. They also located a revolver near where the 2 men were found.

At this time it is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Information is limited at this time, and it is under active investigation. Stay with KGUN9 for more information as it is released.

Lauren is originally from Baltimore, Maryland but relocated to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona, where she studied Political Science and International Relations. Share your story ideas and important issues with Lauren by emailing lauren.borelli@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park

Find the stories in your neighborhood