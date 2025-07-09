Vail's newest K-8 school opens Monday

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new school is opening its doors in the fast-growing Rocking K community.

Saguaro Creek K–8, part of the Vail Unified School District, will welcome kindergarten through 7th-grade students starting Monday, July 14. Eventually, they will also have 8th-graders enrolled, but not for the start of the school year.

Nikki Bailey is a seasoned teacher with more than 13 years of experience. She was born and raised in Tucson. While this isn’t her first classroom, Bailey says joining a brand-new school brings a sense of renewal.

Athena Kehoe Nikki Bailey in new classroom

“Even after all these years, I love it more than the day I started,” Bailey says.

Bailey is focused on creating a strong classroom culture from the start. She believes it lays the foundation for academic and emotional success.

“We spend more time together sometimes than we do at home, so I try really hard to make it a family environment,” she explains.

Kendra Santucci is the marketing and communications specialist for VUSD and tells KGUN 9 that Saguaro Creek currently has about 425 students enrolled to start on July 14.

Athena Kehoe Saguaro Creek K-8 campus

In these final days before the bell rings, Bailey says preparation is in full swing.

“These next few days are pedal to the metal,” she said. “It’s super exciting.”

For Bailey, the joy of teaching isn’t about recognition or money - it’s about purpose and enjoying the work you do.

“I think I have a magnet that says I’m in teaching for the fame and the money, which is not true,” she laughs, “We’re in teaching because we love kids and we love making an impact.”