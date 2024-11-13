Spreading the holiday cheer at Vail Food Bank

VAIL, AZ. (KGUN). — When you think of Thanksgiving meals, the turkey is a no-brainer. ReSources Vail Food Bank realizes the importance of holiday meals, which is why they're creating holiday food bags.

Callie Tippett is the Executive Director for Greater Vail Community Resources. "Not only do we want to make sure your basic needs are met, but we want you to celebrate with us at the holidays.”

Tippett says their goal is to make 350 Thanksgiving meal bags, and another 350 in December.

Athena Kehoe Example of a holiday food bag.

Clayton Surratt has been volunteering with the food bank for the past two years. “It’s all dependent on donations, all of it. There is nothing without the donations.”

ReSources Vail Food Bank supports homes across the Greater Vail area, and services are available once per month for eligible low-income households.

"It's tough that there's a need out there," Tippett explains, "but it is heartening to be a first-hand witness to the generosity that happens, especially during the holiday season."

You can drop off items you'd like to donate at the food bank. Information on their business hours and location can be found here.

Plus, any updates on upcoming food drives can be found here.