Seven Cienega students are marching their way to New York City

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Macy’s Great American Marching Band accepts about 185 high school musicals across the country to participate, and seven of them are Cienega high school students.

The parade happens on Thanksgiving Day in New York City. For two of the students accepted, this will be their second time participating in the parade.

“I remember when I got that email, that I got in, I ran into my mom’s room and was like I got in! It was so great. It was like the best day ever," says Adrien Mortensen, a sophomore.

Athena Kehoe Mortensen at Cienega

For another sophomore, she's looking ahead to her future. “I want to be able to get stuff that I can be able to apply to my future because they do talk a lot about like college opportunities and what you can do with music if you’re not planning on pursuing it as a career," says Anabelle Chamberlain.

Isabel and Olivia Morgan are twins and both will be traveling to New York City together, alongside their family.

They took to social media to fundraise for money. They are selling baked items, and the posts have received hundreds of comments.

“I posted it and I went home and I was like oh, I hope someone will answer, and there were like 30 in just a night that I posted and it was overwhelming, but it was just amazing to see how many people wanted to support," says Isabel Morgan, a junior.

Another student accepted from Cienega is a sophomore. Ayden Barr says he has been playing the tuba for about a year and a half.

“It’s kind of like a rush, especially during March band trying to remember the music, I kind of zone out, and it just clicks. It’s more muscle memory than actually thinking," Barr explains.

Most of the students agreed they are excited for the opportunity to travel to New York. “I want to go to New York and it sounds really fun. I also want to have an awesome opportunity to march with different people," says Cassidy Wahl, a freshman.

”I’m excited for traveling," says Cara Trujillo, a sophomore, "and also getting that experience of going to a new place and marching with different people."

Color guard members and dancers are also selected throughout the country to participate in the parade.

The parade will be broadcast on Thanksgiving Day.