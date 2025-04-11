Former Cienega High employee under investigation for inappropriate contact with a minor

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former employee at Cienega High School is under investigation after school administrators reported possible inappropriate communication with a minor earlier today.

According to a letter sent to parents, Cienega administrators immediately notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the allegation was reported.

The Sheriff’s Department said detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit have been assigned to the case.

This is an active investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time. The staff member has since resigned.

