Exhibit at Vail Pride Day Event to honor Hispanic Patriots

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail Pride Day Event has many activities planned, including an exhibit honoring Hispanic Patriots from the American Revolution.

“There are about 250 patriots and I was looking at the list and I discovered that eight of those patriots have Hispanic last names," said Margaret Bly, State Vice Chair of the America 250 Committee. She is also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) nonprofit.

The list Bly is referring to is the Pathway of Patriots.

“Each of these panels represents a specific person who was very important at the time and very important to the legacy of Hispanic people in the United States," Bly said. There will be eight different displays honoring eight different Hispanic men.

Athena Kehoe The exhibit, Honoring our Hispanic Heroes, will be displayed on Saturday.

The displays will have QR codes on them, Bly explains "if they put their smartphone on it, it pops up the 150 different names that we have identified right here in the Southwest.”

Bly said DAR aims to spark curiosity in people wanting to learn more about their family lineage.

“And then they can do their own research from there, there’s so much on the internet, that once you spark the interest, kids could easily go down an amazing rabbit hole that could take them to their own ancestors that contributed so much," Bly said.

The Vail Pride Day Event will be at the Pima County Fairgrounds and is free to attend.

Bly also said that once the event is finished they are looking to donate the displays to a school or community building.