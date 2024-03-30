Woman dead after being hit by car on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car near South 9th Avenue and West Irvington Road on Thursday night.

Tucson Police said witnesses saw the woman run into the road in an unmarked crosswalk when a Dodge Ram struck her.

Emergency services responded but the woman died from her injuries on-site.

According to the report, the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, stopped immediately. Police determined she was not impaired at the time of the accident.

No charges have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.