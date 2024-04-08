Valencia Road improvement project begins Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Tuesday, April 9th, Pima County road crews are going to close down some lanes on Valencia Road on Tucson's Southside.

They're starting the design phase for the improvement project for the busy street.

Crews will be out there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 12th, working from Camino de la Tierra to Mission Road.

Some eastbound lanes will be closed in the morning and a few westbound lanes will be shut down in the afternoon.