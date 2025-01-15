Two crashes, two dead on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men are dead following two separate crashes in Tucson on Monday evening, according to police.

Tucson police said the first incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. near East Ajo Way and Benson Highway. One man died from his injuries, and another was seriously injured in that crash.

At about 8:45 p.m., a passing car struck a Tucson police vehicle that was parked at the scene of the earlier crash. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Shortly afterward, police were notified that the same car had been involved in another, more serious crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Drexel Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, KGUN will update the story when more information is received.