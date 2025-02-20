Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

INFO: Tucson Rodeo Parade set to celebrate 100th Anniversary

tucson rodeo parade 2020.JPG
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Villarreal, Phil
The Tucson Rodeo Parade began at 9 a.m. Thursday.<br/>
tucson rodeo parade 2020.JPG
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Parade returns for its 100th anniversary on Thursday, February 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For the second year, the parade will begin at 12th Avenue and Drexel Road, head east on Drexel to South Nogales Highway, turn north on South Nogales Highway/South 6th Avenue, and return to the Rodeo Grounds past Irvington Road.

Major road closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., primarily affecting the Sunnyside Neighborhood.

Roads impacted include Irvington Road, 12th Avenue, Drexel Road, and South Nogales Highway. Tucson Police and Fire will be on-site to manage traffic and emergencies.

Sun Tran and Sun Shuttle routes near the Laos Transit Center will be detoured from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Passengers should expect delays and check SunTran.com for updates.

Grandstands will be located on the north side of Drexel Road, east of 12th Avenue and Liberty Avenue.

For more details, including a route map and traffic control updates, visit the Tucson Rodeo Parade’s “Know Before You Go” page.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism