INFO: Tucson Rodeo Parade set to celebrate 100th Anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Parade returns for its 100th anniversary on Thursday, February 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For the second year, the parade will begin at 12th Avenue and Drexel Road, head east on Drexel to South Nogales Highway, turn north on South Nogales Highway/South 6th Avenue, and return to the Rodeo Grounds past Irvington Road.

Major road closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., primarily affecting the Sunnyside Neighborhood.

Roads impacted include Irvington Road, 12th Avenue, Drexel Road, and South Nogales Highway. Tucson Police and Fire will be on-site to manage traffic and emergencies.

Sun Tran and Sun Shuttle routes near the Laos Transit Center will be detoured from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Passengers should expect delays and check SunTran.com for updates.

Grandstands will be located on the north side of Drexel Road, east of 12th Avenue and Liberty Avenue.

For more details, including a route map and traffic control updates, visit the Tucson Rodeo Parade’s “Know Before You Go” page.