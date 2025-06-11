Tucson man arrested in decade-old child molestation case; more victims possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was arrested in connection with multiple child molestation incidents dating back more than a decade. The arrest follows a months-long investigation by the Tucson Police Department’s Child Sexual Assault Unit.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Jose Mora, was taken into custody on April 17, 2025, and booked into the Pima County Jail on five counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The victims were between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time of the offenses, which reportedly occurred between 2004 and 2012.

The case originated in October 2023, when TPD received an initial report of child molestation involving Mora. Detectives learned that Mora had met the victim through Golden Dawn Tabernacle, formerly known as Tabernaculo Emanuel, a church located on Tucson’s Southside that both the suspect and victim’s family attended.

In January 2025, a second victim came forward and provided a statement to investigators. As the inquiry expanded, detectives uncovered multiple incidents of inappropriate contact between Mora and several young boys who were members of the church’s congregation.

On April 10, 2025, federal authorities notified TPD that Mora was in custody in Eloy, Arizona, on an unrelated matter. TPD detectives traveled to Eloy to interview Mora and secure an arrest warrant. He was formally transferred into TPD custody a week later.

The investigation remains active, and detectives believe there may be additional victims.

TPD detectives encourage anyone with information to contact 88-CRIME or the TPD Child Sexual Assault Unit at 520-791-4652.