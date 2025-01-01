Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

TPD investigating gunfight that leaves 20-year-old dead on Southside

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
An adult male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run, according to TPD.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced in a press release they are investigating a fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jose Trevino Murillo that occurred near Irvington and I-19 on December 15.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 p.m. when they found Murillo in the front yard of a residence near the 900 block of W Connecticut Drive with gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid until Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived and transported Murillo to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, a blue SUV was seen leaving the area before officers arrived.

Police later stopped the vehicle east of the shooting scene and discovered the driver, a 40-year-old man, also had gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, determining the two men, who were known to each other, were arguing at the residence when the confrontation escalated into gunfire. Both men were struck during the exchange.

Murillo died on December 22.

TPD confirmed that no other suspects are being sought in the case.

Detectives plan to present the case to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN9 for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism