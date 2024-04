TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious crash on the Southside involving a bicyclist.

Officers say the crash happened near Valencia Rd. and I-19 around 7 p.m. Thursday night. The bicyclist — an adult man — was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the crash.

Stay with KGUN9 for more updates.