Thanksgiving Eve rush to put meals on plates at the Community Food Bank

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was prepared for its Thanksgiving Eve rush.

“For so many of us, I think every time we go into the grocery store we see those food prices are high, and talking to people yesterday I just heard a lot about people are struggling," Norma Cable said, Public Relations Manager of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Cable also says the community food bank is dependent on volunteers and donations.

“I was on the receiving end at one time of my life as a student, so I totally get it. Plus, it’s a fun job," Juanita Williamson-Davenport said. She has been volunteering for the past four months.

Athena Kehoe Volunteers distributing food at the Community Food Bank.

The American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving dinner survey finds that the cost for a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is down 5% from last year at about $58.05. However, that's still 19% higher than what it was five years ago.

“It’s the best thing to do to beat depression, get outside of yourself. Help others," Williamson-Davenport suggested.

The Community Food Bank was anticipating this Thanksgiving rush, but said they need some more help.

“Actually we are seeing a drop in donations right now. Donations keep us running. That’s what keeps our doors open and our trucks on the road, so we’re hoping the community comes forward with that," Cable said.

They're always looking for non-perishable food items such as jars of peanut butter, oatmeal, canned soup, granola bars and more. You can find more information on how to donate here.