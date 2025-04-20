Teen arrested in deadly Southside shooting

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man last week.

On Thursday, April 17, Tucson police from the South Side Division responded to a report of a shooting victim in a parking lot near South 12th Avenue and East Drexel Road. Officers found an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts until Tucson Fire transported him to a hospital.

Detectives later identified the shooting scene in the 300 block of West Holladay Drive. After the initial investigation, detectives determined that the shooting occurred following a meeting between two groups. A suspect from one of the groups was identified as a 14-year-old male.

On April 18, officers with the Operations Division South Community Response Team located the juvenile suspect and brought him to TPD headquarters.

He was initially charged with Aggravated Assault and Attempted Armed Robbery. On April 19, the victim, identified as 19-year-old Antonio I. Rivera, died from his injuries. After his death, detectives amended the charges against the 14-year-old to First Degree Murder.

Detectives are currently working to identify additional suspects as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-CRIME.