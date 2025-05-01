Suspect arrested in March sexual assault on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has been arrested in connection with a March sexual assault that occurred in a desert area near South Ajo Way, Tucson police announced Wednesday.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers from Operations Division South responded to a report of sexual assault on March 3.

The female victim told officers she had met the male suspect at the Ronstadt Transit Center after asking him for the time. The suspect reportedly claimed the bus she was waiting for had stopped running and invited her to leave with him.

The two took a bus to the area of 12th Avenue and Ajo Way, then stopped at a convenience store where the suspect bought several items.

From there, they walked to the vicinity of 16th Avenue and Ajo Way. “The suspect walked her in the darkness into a desert area, where he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her,” the department said in a press release.

The victim returned to the store and reported the assault. Crime Scene Specialist Lauer helped locate and process the crime scene, and police collected evidence, including video from the store.

“This investigation was able to conclude with a positive ID of the suspect,” the release stated.

The suspect was spotted and arrested on March 26 for an outstanding parole violation. He spoke with detectives and admitted to sexual contact with the victim but claimed it was consensual.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect had a bladed weapon that was consistent with the victim’s description,” police said. He was booked into jail on charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

The identity of the suspect was not released. The investigation is ongoing.