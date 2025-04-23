SUSD board agrees to comply with Dept. of Education's new DEI guidelines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunnyside Unified School District's (SUSD) governing board voted unanimously Tuesday night to comply with the Department of Education’s (ED) request of not using Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices in order to continue receiving federal funding.

Agreeing to sign the letter under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and SFFA v. Harvard, was part of the district's approval of the consent agenda items.

The letter from ED asks schools and districts across the nation to pledge they will not discriminate based on race, color or nationality or have DEI programs to advantage one’s race over another.

In exchange, schools will continue to receive federal funding.

SUSD issued a statement in regards to their decision.

"In compliance with key federal laws—including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA)—Sunnyside Unified School District remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of all students and families. To affirm this commitment, our Governing Board is recommending a motion to authorize the execution of the necessary certifications and assurances issued by the Arizona Department of Education. This action ensures our continued alignment with federal law. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe and effective learning environment for every student we serve."

SUSD says they expect roughly $10 million in federal funding in the coming year.

According to the document, if schools do not comply, the continued use of illegal DEI practices can lead to serious consequences, including: eliminating federal funding, a lawsuit, or paying back the money.

According to the Arizona ED, 450 school districts have already signed the letter to comply out of about 630.

The Trump Administration says all districts and schools must sign the letter by April 24 to continue receiving federal education funds.